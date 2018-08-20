Featured
Guelph Police identify indecent act suspect
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 11:08AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 12:43PM EDT
Guelph Police are requesting public assistance after another indecent act was allegedly committed.
On Aug. 2, Guelph Police responded to Norm Jary Park for a report of a male masturbating on the path near the treeline.
The area was searched using K9, but the male was not located.
He is described to be in his mid-to-late 50s, balding with a medium build.
He was wearing a white shirt with thin horizontal stripes and shorts.
Since, police have received photos that were taken of the man allegedly responsible.
Public assistance was requested in identifying him.
The man was since identified.
It is not clear whether or not charges would be laid.