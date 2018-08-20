

CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police are requesting public assistance after another indecent act was allegedly committed.

On Aug. 2, Guelph Police responded to Norm Jary Park for a report of a male masturbating on the path near the treeline.

The area was searched using K9, but the male was not located.

He is described to be in his mid-to-late 50s, balding with a medium build.

He was wearing a white shirt with thin horizontal stripes and shorts.

Since, police have received photos that were taken of the man allegedly responsible.

Public assistance was requested in identifying him.

The man was since identified.

It is not clear whether or not charges would be laid.