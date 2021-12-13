Guelph Police find two separate suspects at same time, same place

GUELPH -

As Guelph police officers were dealing with a robbery suspect on Speedvale Avenue East Friday night they noticed a suspicious man who tried to walk away from them who ended up having $17,000 in cash stashed in various pockets and bags.

According to a news release, Guelph officers initially spotted the robbery suspect at about 8:30 p.m.

The robbery suspect reportedly attempted to take off on a bicycle, however the officers stopped him.

While the robbery suspect was wanted for robbery and dangerous driving, officers also found $4,100 worth of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine.

At the same time, the officers noticed another man who reportedly made eye contact with them and tried to walk away.

The release noted officers followed this suspicious man because he was initially seen outside of an address he was banned from due to a restraining order.

Officers arrested him for breaching a court order, and then discovered he was carrying 75 unused baggies, a digital scale, two cell phones, and four additional sim cards.

The suspect also had $17,210 in cash tucked away in various pockets and bags.

The second suspect has been charged with possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.