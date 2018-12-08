Featured
Guelph Police catch alleged arsonist
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 1:09PM EST
A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a fire was set at a Guelph home Friday night.
Police were in the area of Edinburgh and Rickson Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.
They were speaking with tenants in connection to an earlier incident.
The tenants said they were concerned about a man who also lived in the home.
While they were investigating, officers spotted smoke and saw someone attempting to start a fire.
Police told CTV that he had placed flammable items on a stove in the basement apartment.
The man ran away from the residence but was caught after a brief chase.
He’s been charged with arson, disregard for human life, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.
His name has not been released.