A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a fire was set at a Guelph home Friday night.

Police were in the area of Edinburgh and Rickson Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

They were speaking with tenants in connection to an earlier incident.

The tenants said they were concerned about a man who also lived in the home.

While they were investigating, officers spotted smoke and saw someone attempting to start a fire.

Police told CTV that he had placed flammable items on a stove in the basement apartment.

The man ran away from the residence but was caught after a brief chase.

He’s been charged with arson, disregard for human life, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation.

His name has not been released.