Guelph police canvassing The Ward after possible sighting of missing man

The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News.

Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood. Officers are canvassing the area for video surveillance Friday.

“I would encourage everyone in Guelph, have a look, familiarize yourself with what this person looks like and generally what his description is, and then just be on the look out while you’re out and about,” Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey said. “If you do spot him, call Guelph police and we’ll certainly have officers attend and get him home safely.

Nathan has been missing since May 12. He was last seen in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue, according to Toronto Police.

On Friday morning, relative Jason Babcock told CTV News the family has reason to believe Nathan is making his way toward Kitchener-Waterloo, where he previously lived.

The family got a tip of a possible sighting in the southeast side of Guelph, around the area of Gordon Street and Clair Road.

Babcock said they’re exploring a more than 100-km search area – stretching from where Nathan went missing in north Toronto to Waterloo region.

More than 100 volunteers are assisting in the search.

Nathan, 37, has been missing from Toronto since Friday May 12 and has ties to the Region of Waterloo. (TPS)