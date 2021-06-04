Advertisement
Guelph police called in for man lying on business' lawn, arrest him on other charges
Published Friday, June 4, 2021 11:00AM EDT
KITCHENER -- A Guelph man is facing a number of charges after police were called to his location lying on the lawn of a business.
Officers received the report around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday and reportedly found him at the Woodlawn Road business.
Police say their investigation revealed the man was wanted for possession of stolen property and using a stolen credit card.
As they were arresting him, police add that they found an open blade in his pocket and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
The 27-year-old man is set to appear in court in mid-September.