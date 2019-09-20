

CTV Kitchener





Three people are facing charges after police found a large quantity of drugs, cash and stolen property in Guelph.

The Drug Enforcement Unit started investigating possible drug trafficking at an apartment building on Wellington Street West earlier this month.

On Thursday they executed search warrants at two separate apartments.

Two men and a women were arrested.

Police say they found drugs with a street value estimated at $40,000, as well as a functioning conductive energy weapon, cash and stolen property.

A 60-year-old Guelph man and 61-year-old Guelph woman have been charged with possession of hydromorphone, oxycodone, morphine and clonazepam for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession of fentanyl, morphine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, morphine and clonazepam for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

He’s also facing additional charges of obstructing police, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.