Guelph police arrest man who allegedly stole fridges, stove from condo building

Guelph police have arrested and charged a man who allegedly stole five refrigerators and a stove from a condo building in the city.

Officers were called in to investigate the theft at the building located near Gordon Street and Clair Road East earlier this month. The appliances were in an underground parking lot and were used in newly constructed units while they waited for new appliances.

Police said a man had gotten into the parking garage six times between Nov. 23 and Dec. 29 and took an appliance in a pickup truck each time.

The stolen appliances cost more than $11,000 in total, police said.

A 28-year-old man from Woodstock was arrested and charged with six counts of break and enter and theft under $5,000. He's scheduled to appear in court on March 8.