KITCHENER -- A Guelph man was arrested Thursday after police say he allegedly ran from a cab driver instead of paying his fare.

Officers were called to the area of Grange Street and Stevenson Street North around 10:20 p.m. The cab driver said he picked up a man in the south end of Guelph. When he dropped the man off, the cab driver said the man refused to pay $38 for the fare and ran away.

The 49-year-old man was found at a nearby apartment building by police, where he was taken into custody.

He's facing charges of transportation fraud and failing to comply with probation.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.