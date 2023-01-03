Guelph police arrest 7 for impaired driving over weekend

Guelph police charged seven people with impaired driving over the long weekend, including one who officers allegedly had difficulty waking up while asleep behind the wheel.

Police say they were called to the area of Edinburgh Road North and Paisley Street just before 5:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a driver passed out in a running vehicle.

According to police, officers had difficulty waking the man who showed “obvious signs of impairment.” The 23-year-old Cambridge man was charged with impaired driving.

Drivers charged in the other incidents this weekend range in age from 19 to 71. All had their licenses suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for a week.