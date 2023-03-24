Guelph police allegedly bust two drivers in one night for stunt driving

Guelph police said they charged two drivers with stunt driving after they were allegedly driving 40km/h over the speed limit overnight Thursday.

Police said in a news release, one of those drivers was a 16-year-old with a G2 licence who was clocked travelling 92km/h on Victoria Road South, which has a speed limit of 50km/h.

Police said the incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m.

Hours later, police said the same officer stopped a vehicle around 1 a.m. after it was observed travelling at a high rate of speed.

Officials said the officer clocked a vehicle going 124 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone.

“The licence plates were also seized as the tires were rubbing against the body panels, thereby making the vehicle unsafe to drive on the road,” police said.

In this instance, a 23-year-old from Oshawa was charged with stunt driving and operating an unsafe vehicle, police said.