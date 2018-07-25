

CTV Kitchener





Kids have been reportedly getting stuck and hurt on a new structure in Riverside Park.

Recently, a nine-year-old allegedly got his knee stuck, requiring several adults to help free him.

The company behind the design said that originally the structure passed its safety inspections, but after concerns from parents, it’s been closed until it gets fixed.

Crews put up construction fencing on Wednesday afternoon, preventing any further use until the climber is re-assessed.

While work was expected to finish Wednesday, the fencing will remain until it has been deemed safe to use again.