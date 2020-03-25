KITCHENER -- A freelance photographer living in Guelph has made it her mission to bring happiness to people living in self-isolation.

Chantel David-Kieley started the Guelph Front Steps Project on Tuesday, offering free, five-minute portrait sessions for Guelph residents from a safe distance.

"You can step outside, where I’ll be standing near your driveway or street, at least 10 feet away. I’ll take a couple quick shots and leave. I physically interact with no one, and touch nothing, during these sessions," a Facebook post explains.

"I *do* smile and laugh with you, however, and don’t we all need a little bit of that right now?"

All she asks is that people donate to a local charity if they're able to. On her Facebook page, she lists a number of Guelph charities for people to consider.

Since she launched the project, David-Kieley says she has received over 300 responses.

She says she was inspired by another photographer in her hometown in Nova Scotia.

The purpose of the project is to bring together anyone who is feeling secluded while in self-isolation.

"I aim to highlight the faces and smiles of our community during a time when we might not see them in passing at the grocery store, coffee shop or at the gym," David-Kieley says in part in a Facebook post.

Plus, she says, it's an opportunity to make someone smile.

A bright side of a dark time

