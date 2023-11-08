Robert Wickens is reflecting back on a successful 2023 racing season.

In October, the Guelph native’s team won the championship title in the IMSA Touring Car Class Finale of the Michelin Pilot Challenge.

It comes five years after he was left partially paralyzed from a near fatal IndyCar crash.

“After being injured in 2018, I spent the better part of two years in and out of hospitals trying to do rehab and whatever quality of life that would look like,” said Wickens. “Around 2020/2021 is when I felt like I could get back to racing again. Once I got back into a car in 2022, I felt like I was ready to compete at a high level. Going into the 2023 season, I felt even more ready.”

Now the first-ever paralyzed driver to win a North American championship, Wickens is aiming to compete against the drivers he raced against before his injuries.

“That will most likely mean moving up a category, and that comes with some financial costs, adapting the car with a more technically advanced hand control system,” he said. “We’re trying to defend our championship as well.”

Wickens adds that he doesn’t think his mindset has changed from when he was recovering from his injuries to now.

“I don’t know if it’s the nature of an athlete, or maybe it’s just me always trying to seek the next thing,” he said. “After the race when I was talking to media, between questions I was already thinking: ‘What’s next? How can we be better than this?’ Even when I was laid up in a hospital bed in a full body cast it was always: ‘How can I get better, get back, and constantly work forward?’”

ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

Wickens was able to get back behind the wheel by using hand controls to trace the car around the track.

“If I was an NHL player and got paralyzed on the ice, I couldn’t return and compete in the NHL, I would have to do the adaptive sport equivalent to that, and you wouldn’t be competing against the same people you were before,” he said. “Whereas a race car driver, although my car is different – I don’t use my legs anymore, I use my hands solely – I’m racing in the same categories against the same people as I was when I was an able-bodied person.”

During the 2023 season, Wickens’ team never finished any race as the top drivers, but they amassed enough high finishes to put them in the top spot going into the finale.

“The three weeks going into the finale was really just… trust the systems you’ve put in place,” he said. “We treated it like any other race weekend.”

It worked out that, as long as they finished ahead of the second-placed team in the race, they’d come away with the championship.

“It was almost a do-or-die situation,” said Wickens. “The car we were fighting against had a mechanical issue in the first lap, so they were out of it. The math switched and we figured as long as we finish in the top eight we’d win the championship. It still wasn’t a home run.”

A fourth-placed finish gave Wickens’ team the 2023 season championship.

“For me it hit pretty deep because of what I had to come through over the past five years with injuries, learning a new life, and trying to get back to the career I once had,” he said. “I’m not in the business of motivating or encouraging people, but I love the fact that I can raise awareness for spinal cord injury through competing, not through just being there and representing. I want to represent the community by winning championships and competing and showing an injury doesn’t have to define who you are. You can do anything you set your mind to.”