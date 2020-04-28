KITCHENER -- A man from Guelph, Ont. has been charged after police allege he purposefully coughed at police officers who were trying to arrest him.

According to the London Police Service, officers were called to a disturbance outside of a residence on Stuart Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

A news release explains that the man was arrested for a breach of recognizance.

As the officers moved to arrest him, though, the man allegedly began struggling and tried to pull away.

That's when police say he started coughing at the officers, claiming he had COVID-19.

While he was being put in the back of a police cruiser, he then allegedly kicked at the officers.

One of the responding officers reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The accused, a 57-year-old man, has been charged with resisting arrest, failing to comply with release conditions and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He appeared in court on Monday.

The allegations against him have not been proven in court. Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service.

This isn't the first time police have reported such an incident during the pandemic: earlier this month, Stratford police began investigating after a man was accused of coughing on an LCBO employee.

After an incident at a grocery store in Waterloo a week later, police officials said they had seen "an increase in aggressive behaviour" since the pandemic began.