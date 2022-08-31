Guelph, Ont. driver escapes after car becomes submerged in deep hole

A Guelph, Ont. woman has been charged after allegedly driving her vehicle onto a construction site and into deep hole.

In a media release, Guelph police said the officers were called to the area of Speedvale Avenue West and Imperial Road North around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, they discovered a vehicle “completely submerged” in a hole, police said.

Police said the driver was the only person inside. She was able to free herself and was not injured.

She’s now charged with careless driving and driving on a closed highway.