Guelph, Ont. company auctioning off jersey signed by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

You could call it a big score for a children’s charity in Guelph, Ont.

A Kansas City Chiefs jersey, signed by tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift, is going up for auction this weekend at the Curl for Kids Winter Bonspiel.

Linamar is hosting the annual curling tournament, with all proceeds going to the Guelph Wish Fund for Children.

The Guelph-based manufacturing company has raised more than $400,000 over the last seven years.

Linamar donated Kelce’s iconic number 87 jersey with the high-profile couple’s signatures on the back and it's expected to bring in big bucks.

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walks with Taylor Swift following the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

The auction also includes a MVP jersey signed by Patrick Mahomes, a Los Angeles Lakers jersey signed by Lebron James, and a football signed by Super Bowl winners Mahomes and Kelce.

The event takes place Saturday at the Guelph Curling club.