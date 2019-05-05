

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man has been charged with assaulting an officer and resisting a domestic dispute arrest.

Guelph Police were called to the west end of the city around 3 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a man assaulting a female, going on a property damage rampage, and pulling a fire alarm.

The 35-year-old man was located by police upon arrival and arrested.

It is alleged that the man became aggressive with police and a physical confrontation ensued.

A police officer was assaulted and injured at one point before the man was apprehended.

The suspect has been charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, false alarm of fire, resisting arrest, and assaulting police.

He was later held for a bail hearing.

The female victim did not require any medical treatment.

The police officer was taken to hospital and released with a head injury.