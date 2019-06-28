Featured
Guelph officer accused of discreditable conduct
(Phil Molto / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 10:52AM EDT
A Guelph Police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct.
The 18-year veteran of the force has been served with a Notice of Hearing.
The officer has not been identified.
The public hearing will take place on July 3 at the Holiday Inn at 601 Scottsdale Drive.
According to a release from police, the Notice of Hearing alleges one count of discreditable conduct.