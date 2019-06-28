

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph Police officer is facing a charge of discreditable conduct.

The 18-year veteran of the force has been served with a Notice of Hearing.

The officer has not been identified.

The public hearing will take place on July 3 at the Holiday Inn at 601 Scottsdale Drive.

According to a release from police, the Notice of Hearing alleges one count of discreditable conduct.