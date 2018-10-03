

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man advocating for mental health was in Queen’s Park on Wednesday morning.

“Today I call upon our current government to turn that boat around and finally, after eight years, implement all the recommendations from the 2010 select committee report,” he said.

Noah Irvine was pushing to create a secretariat for mental health and addictions in the prime minister’s office.

He wanted to establish ministries of mental health at all levels of government.

Irvine lost both of his parents to mental health issues.

He wrote to all of Canada’s MPs in 2017 about a need for change, but only received a few responses.

He went public with the response, leading eventually to a call from the prime minister himself.