Cam Guthrie is at it again.

After the Guelph Storm swept the Kitchener Rangers in four games, Guelph’s mayor cashed in on a bet with Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Now, Guthrie has turned his sights down the 401 as the Storm takes on the London Knights in the western conference semi-finals.

Similar to his bet with Vrbanovic, Guthrie has wagered a case of local beer and a humiliation: whoever loses has to wear the other team’s jersey to council.

“I’m just getting your jersey ready here, mayor,” Guthrie says fully garbed in Guelph Storm gear in a video on Twitter.

London Mayor Ed Holder didn’t take long to respond.

“It’s a shame you went to all that trouble to prepare a jersey I’ll never have to wear,” Holder said in his reply.

The two cities will square off on April 5, with the first two games being played at the Budweiser Gardens in London.