

CTV Kitchener





A truck manufacturer in Guelph has laid off nearly half of its production employees.

The Hitachi plant on Woodlawn Road West has seen a decline in workers over the past seven years and is now reducing the number of employees from 53 to 30.

Chief Operating Officer RK Padiyath says workers were let go because of a global business plan restructuring.

He says employees were offered buyout packages a few weeks ago.

In 2012, the federal development agency in southern Ontario loaned Hitachi more than $6 million for an expansion project that would create more than 240 jobs.

Demand for dump trucks continued to slow down, and those jobs were never filled.

In a statement, FedDev Ontario says that the terms and conditions of the agreement with Hitachi were met, and that it’s now in the process of “fulfilling its repayment obligations.”

The COO added that the restructuring is not the end of the line for the business—rather, times are changing and the business is going in a different direction.

Current employees told CTV that they don’t feel that their jobs are in jeopardy.

They also say that office employees in the office were let go on Monday but were not offered a package.

The union representative did not immediately respond to requests to confirm that information.

With reporting from Leighanne Evans.