KITCHENER -- Police in Guelph are investigating after a man reportedly woke up to find an unknown man in his bedroom.

It happened in the area of Grange Street and Stevenson Street North on Thursday at around 12:50 a.m.

According to a news release, the suspect had gotten into the bedroom through an unlocked second-storey balcony door.

The resident woke up and told the stranger to leave. The suspect left through the balcony door and fled the area.

He's described as a white man, about 30 years old and around six feet tall. He had a slim build and was reportedly wearing pants with a chain connecting his front and back pockets.

In a news release, Guelph police said they had received another call about 10 minutes earlier regarding a suspicious man in the backyard of a residence nearby.

In that case, the man fled the area just after he was seen. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and was seen carrying a large shovel.

Officers responded and searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Nothing was taken or damaged in either case. Police have not confirmed whether it's the same person responsible for both incidents.