Guelph man travels to Europe to help Ukrainian refugees

A Guelph man has travelled to eastern Europe to help people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Victor Lal has been at the Poland-Ukraine border for the past month.

“You see the signs of the war everywhere,” he said.

Lal drives supplies into Ukraine and often returns with refugees.

“The wait in the line was about 24 hours,” he said. “You saw this line that stretched for about five kilometres, just car after car. It was definitely a bit scary to see and extremely sad.”

The 24-year-old started a foundation called Hands On for Ukraine.

“We collect donations and use 100 per cent of them to firstly purchase supplies that refugees need,” he said. “We also arrange accommodation for refugees.”

Lal’s foundation has already raised more than $10,000 and provided more than 100 nights of accommodations for Ukrainians in Poland.

Lal plans to stay in eastern Europe for the foreseeable future, helping as many people as he can.

“It’s been an emotional few weeks, but it’s nothing compared to the Ukrainian people,” he said.

Lal also helped Syrian refugees fleeing to Canada in 2017. His foundation, called Canadians for Syria, raised money for 17 families.

Closer to home, the first Ukrainian refugees have touched down in Waterloo Region.

“All of them are suffering from jetlag to a certain degree and, of course, the stress of moving to a country that they probably didn’t think they were going to be moving to a month ago,” said Father Mrysolaw Tataryn with the Ukrainian Catholic Church of the Transfiguration in Kitchener.

Tataryn said three families are settling in with local hosts, getting support and necessities. One child has already been able to go to school.