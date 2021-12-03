Guelph man thrown off hood of his stolen vehicle twice, taken to hospital

GUELPH -

A Guelph man was taken to hospital Thursday morning after he was thrown from the hood of a stolen vehicle--twice.

Police say he left his parked car running outside a business in the area of Victoria Road South and York Road just before 7 a.m.

According to police, while the victim was inside the business he noticed his car’s headlights come on. He ran outside as it was being reversed out of a parking spot.

Officials say the victim jumped onto the hood, then fell off when the driver braked abruptly. Police say the victim then jumped back on the hood and was thrown off a second time when the driver pulled into a plaza and braked again.

The victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The stolen vehicle is described as a silver 2017 four-door Subaru Impreza STI. It was last seen travelling southbound on Victoria Road.

The suspect is described as a while male with a thin build, wearing a dark t-shirt with a large white logo on the front. He was also wearing a baseball cap.

It is believed the suspect arrived in the parking lot with a second male who left the scene in a small dark-coloured four-door car.