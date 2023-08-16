Guelph man stopped going more than double the speed limit

Guelph police say a 35-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving after he was caught going more than double the speed limit near Watson Parkway North and Eastview Road.

Police said the man was driving an Audi around 10:40 a.m. when he was clocked going 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

His licence was suspended for 30 days and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.