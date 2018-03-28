

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital with seriously injured Monday night after losing control of his vehicle.

Waterloo Regional Police say the vehicle hit a berm and became airborne, eventually landing in a farmer’s field along Line 86 east of West Montrose.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Line 86 in Woolwich Township.

What caused the 29-year-old man to lose control of the vehicle has not been determined.