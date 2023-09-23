Guelph man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

A Guelph man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash just outside the downtown area Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wyndham Street South and Surrey Street East shortly before 4 p.m.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a car.

The 53-year-old motorcyclist was taken to an out-of-town hospital with serious injuries, but he was considered to be in stable condition.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

It's unclear whether any charges will be laid.

Guelph police are continuing to investigate.