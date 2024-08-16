Guelph man’s return to local park leads to arrest: police

A Guelph man who was arrested Wednesday for committing an incident act near a playground is back in custody after police said he returned to the area less than 24 hours later.

On Wednesday, police were called to Royal City Park after a witness reported a man pulling down his pants and “relieving himself.”

The 58-year-old was arrested for committing an indecent act. He was released with the condition he wouldn’t visit any park or playground.

Just after noon on Thursday, officers found the same man back at the park, police said. He was arrested for failing to comply with an undertaking and three counts of breaching a probation order.