WATERLOO -- Guelph police have arrested a man they say was swinging a heavy utility chain at a security guard after being denied service.

The 43-year-old man was reportedly denied service at a downtown business around 10:45 p.m. before shoving a security guard.

He then took a heavy utility chain with a padlock attached to it and swung it at the guard, according to officials.

Police say the man eventually stopped swinging the chain and the security guard was able to take control of him until police arrived.

The man has been arrested for causing a disturbance, assault with a weapon, and weapons dangerous.

He was taken back to the police station, released on an undertaking, and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 10.