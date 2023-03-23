Guelph man pulls ‘hunting-style knife’ on bus driver: police
Guelph police say a 37-year-old man from Guelph has been charged after he allegedly pulled a hunting-style knife on a transit driver.
Police say around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Elmira Road North and Massey Road.
According to police, the transit driver seized the man’s pass and asked him to leave, and a struggle ensued, at which time the man brandished the hunting-style knife.
Officials say the man fled on foot and was located a short time later with assistance from the Guelph Police Service Canine Unit.
A man is charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and assault with a weapon. He was held for a bail hearing Thursday.
