GUELPH -- A Guelph man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in his mother's death more than six years ago.

Patsy Lewis was found dead in her home in September 2014.

Her son, Larry Kemp, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. He was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Officers were called to a home on Gordon Street on Sept. 30, 2014 to investigate a death. Two weeks later, police identified the victim as 61-year-old Patricia, or Patsy, Lewis and said she was the victim of a homicide.

Four years passed before police made any arrests in her death.

Lawrence, or Larry, Kemp was arrested on Nov. 29, 2018.

Kemp has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, and has been credited for 37 months already spent in custody. He will serve 83 months, or just under seven years.