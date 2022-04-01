Guelph man on Canada-wide warrant arrested for child pornography charges

Guelph police have arrested a man who they say was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for child pornography out of British Columbia.

Officers were called to an address in the area of York Road and Stevenson Street South shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday on a request from police out in B.C.

A 60-year-old Guelph man was arrested.

He is set to be returned to B.C. to face the charges.