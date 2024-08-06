KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man loses $70k in cryptocurrency scam

    Cryptocurrency
    Share

    A Guelph man is trying to warn others after he lost $70,000 in an online cryptocurrency scam.

    The 60-year-old man called Guelph Police on Saturday. He told them he opened an account that he thought was a legitimate trading company and deposited tens of thousands of dollars into an online wallet over the course of several months. The funds were later withdrawn by an unknown person.

    Police said cryptocurrency scams are very difficult to investigate and recouping losses is nearly impossible.

