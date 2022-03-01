Guelph man loses $1,000 in sextortion fraud

Guelph police are reminding residents to be cautious when sharing nude images online after a man lost $1,000 to a sextortion scam.

In a news release, officials said a man contacted police Monday about an incident involving someone he met on a dating website. The man told police he thought he was talking to a woman on the site. They connected on social media and he sent three nude images.

Shortly after, the man was contacted by someone who demanded he pay $1,000 or risk the images being shared with his social media contacts. He paid via e-transfer.

Police said they believe the suspect isn’t in Canada and used an online program to translate messages into English.

Police have these tips for talking to people online: