KITCHENER -- A 68-year-old Guelph man is in stable condition after he was reportedly assaulted, while another man was later arrested in connection to the incident.

Guelph police were first called to a home in the area of Grange Road and Watson Parkway North just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The 68-year-old man had reported being assaulted and had suffered serious injuries, according to officials.

Police say the man who assaulted him had left the home in a taxi before they got there. The suspect and victim are known to each other.

Ontario Provincial Police helped in later arresting the suspect outside of Guelph.

A 40-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and two counts of breaching a release order. He was held for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.