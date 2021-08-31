Guelph man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash at Woodlawn and Victoria Roads

A Guelph man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at Woodlawn and Victoria Roads. (CTV Kitchener) A Guelph man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at Woodlawn and Victoria Roads. (CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver