Guelph man hospitalized with serious injuries after crash at Woodlawn and Victoria Roads

Guelph -

A Guelph man was hospitalized after a serious collision between a motor vehicle and an e-bike at Woodlawn Road East and Victoria Road North.

Guelph police first tweeted about the crash just before 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

They say the man was transferred to a Hamilton trauma centre with serious injuries.

Traffic is being rerouted and the intersection is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.