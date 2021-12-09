Guelph man had beer in cup holder when arrested for impaired driving

GUELPH -

Police arrested and charged a 43-year-old man for impaired driving after receiving calls of an erratic driver in Guelph on Wednesday.

Guelph Police located the vehicle stopped in a plaza parking lot in the area of Silvercreek Parkway North and Greengate Road just before 9 p.m.

Officers could see a can in the cup holder which the driver confirmed was beer. Police said the man's breath smelled of alcohol and he was unable to locate appropriate paperwork when asked for it.

The man was arrested after failing a roadside screening test and further testing confirmed he consumed more than the legal amount of alcohol.

The man's licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He will appear in Guelph court on Jan. 4, 2022.