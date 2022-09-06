Guelph man facing robbery charge after pepper spray threat: police

A Guelph man is facing robbery charges after he threatened to pepper spray a store employee while allegedly stealing items from a business.

Police said around 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 2, officers were called to a business on Woodlawn Road West near Woolwich Street after a man entered the business and left with more than $800 worth of property, including a bicycle.

A staff member approached the man outside and the man threatened to pepper spray the employee.

Officers located the man a short distance away and recovered the stolen property.

Police have charged a 40-year-old man from Guelph with robbery, theft, possessing stolen property and several counts of breaching court orders.