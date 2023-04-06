Guelph man facing multiple child pornography related charges: Guelph police

Following a two month-long investigation, police have arrested and charged a Guelph man with possessing child pornography.

According to a media release issued on Thursday, Guelph police said a search warrant was executed on Feb. 7 at an apartment in the west end of Guelph.

A number of devices were taken from the apartment for further investigation.

Police said a 38 year-old man from Guelph was arrested on Thursday and charged with possessing child pornography, making child pornography available and accessing child pornography.

He is set to appear in a Guelph court on May. 16.