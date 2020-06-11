KITCHENER -- In a multi-unit approach, Guelph police have arrested a 47-year-old man on multiple child pornography charges.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit, along with members of the Technology Crimes Unit, Uniform and High Enforcement Action Team, executed a search warrant at a home in the city’s north-end on Wednesday.

Police say they located evidence to support child pornography charges and arrested a resident at the home.

A Guelph man is facing a number of charges including accessing, possessing and distributing child pornography.

Police have not identified him.

He’s set to appear in a Guelph court on Sept. 11.

Police say the project was made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.