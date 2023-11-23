KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Guelph man faces child pornography charges

    A 26-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with possessing and making child pornography after an investigation that began five months ago.

    According to Guelph police, officers executed a search warrant at a home near Huron Street and Oliver Street in June.

    Police said a cellphone was seized at that time.

    “During the subsequent investigation, images and videos meeting the definition of child pornography were located, as well as evidence of child sexual abuse videos being recorded from another device,” said police in a news release.

    Police said he was arrested Wednesday and remains in custody on other matters. He will appear in court at the end of November.

