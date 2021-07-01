KITCHENER -- A 46-year-old Guelph man has died following a boating incident on Belwood Lake.

Wellington County OPP were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and arrived to bystanders trying to save a man who had been injured.

Other emergency crews, like Ornge Ambulance, also arrived at the lake in response to the incident, but did not transport the man to a hospital, as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is underway.