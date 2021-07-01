Advertisement
Guelph man dies after boating incident on Belwood Lake
Published Thursday, July 1, 2021 6:49PM EDT
A Guelph man has died following a boating incident on Belwood Lake. (Twitter: @OPP_WR) (July 1, 2021)
KITCHENER -- A 46-year-old Guelph man has died following a boating incident on Belwood Lake.
Wellington County OPP were called to the scene around 12:45 p.m. Thursday and arrived to bystanders trying to save a man who had been injured.
Other emergency crews, like Ornge Ambulance, also arrived at the lake in response to the incident, but did not transport the man to a hospital, as he was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the incident is underway.