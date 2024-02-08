Guelph man criminally charged for repeatedly calling 911 to help with paperwork: GPS

Guelph police have criminally charged a man they say called 911 numerous times to help him fill out family court documents.

Police say the man went to court on Feb. 2 to get help completing family court documents. Staff told him they weren't able to assist, so then he called 911 for assistance with the paperwork instead.

A constable working at the courthouse warned the man about misusing 911.

Police say the man came back to the courthouse on Feb. 7 and was told again they couldn't help with his documents.

The man allegedly told the constable he was going to call 911 for help again, was told by the constable he'd be charged with mischief if he did, but the man called 911 anyways.

The 45-year-old Guelph man has been charged with mischief and will appear in court March 26.