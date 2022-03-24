Guelph man committing renovation fraud reported by business partner: police

Guelph police have arrested a man they say charged several people for renovations that he never did.

Another man reported the suspicious activity by his business partner in January.

Guelph police say their investigation revealed roughly $34,000 in payments for work was collected but never deposited into the business’ bank account. Another $6,000 was reportedly charged to the company credit card without the complainant's knowledge.

Two Guelph residents had paid more than $5,000 in deposits for renovation work that was never done, according to officials.

A 38-year-old Guelph man was arrested in March and has been charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000.