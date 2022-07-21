Guelph man charged with trafficking gun connected to fall shooting

An investigation into an October shooting has resulted in weapons trafficking charges for a Guelph man.

Police first responded to reports of gunshots in a Silvercreek Parkway South parking lot around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2021.

No one suffered any injuries and the gun was seized, according to a news release. A 30-year-old Guelph man was arrested later that day and faces several assault and weapons charges.

Police say that they later discovered evidence from a cell phone of a second man who they initially thought was not connected to the shooting.

Police say the evidence indicated the second man was in possession of the firearm before the shooting and that he was trafficking it.

A 23-year-old Guelph man was arrested downtown Sunday afternoon. He's facing several charges, including weapons trafficking, possessing weapons for the purpose of trafficking, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say it's an important part of the investigation.

“We wanted to take the firearm off the street which we did do in October, but obviously we have an interest in knowing where that firearm came from whether the person who possibly supplied it has other firearms,” said Guelph police spokesperson Scott Tracey. “So it's quite important in terms of general community safety that we be aware of as many firearms in the community and try to get them off the streets.”