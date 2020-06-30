KITCHENER -- Peel Regional Police have charged a Guelph man who they say was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student while working as a teacher in Mississauga.

In a news release police say investigators recently received information that indicated over the course of several months, beginning in June 2016, a teacher at a high school had "engaged in an inappropriate relationship" with one of his 17-year-old female students.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Robert Brandstetter was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He appeared for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Anyone who has been in contact with Brandstetter and believe they've been the victim of a crime is asked to contact the Peel Regional Police Special Victim's Unit at 905-452-2121, ext. 3460. Crimes can also be reported by calling Crime Stoppers.