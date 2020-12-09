KITCHENER -- Provincial police have charged a Guelph man with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police say the investigation and charges are related to an incident that happened in November.

A 71-year-old Guelph man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police encourage sexual assault survivors to access local resources like the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 or Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0511.