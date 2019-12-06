KITCHENER -- A Guelph man has been charged with two terrorism-related offences after spending some time in Turkey.

In a Friday news release, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say that Ikar Mao, 22, has been charged with participation in activity of terrorist group and leaving Canada to participate in activity of a terrorist group.

The charges come as the result of a "national secuirty investigation."

"I want to reassure the citizens of the Greater Toronto Area and all Canadians, that our primary focus is the safety and protection of the public at all times," said Chief Supt. Michael LeSage in a news release issued on Friday morning.

The RCMP says that Mao was in Turkey and held in custody, but there was no conviction registered there.

He was arrested at the RCMP Airport Detachment.

Mao was charged in Canada on Friday and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Brampton.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

This is a developing story. More to come…