Guelph man charged with driving while prohibited

A 45-year-old Guelph man has been charged with driving while prohibited following a traffic stop Wednesday.

Guelph police were in the area of Stevenson Street North and Emma Street at around 12:20 p.m. investigating an unrelated matter. Police say they saw a man walking towards a vehicle and then turned to walk the other way when he saw officers in the area.

Police were still nearby a short time later when they saw the vehicle being driven and conducted a traffic stop. An investigation determined the driver was banned from driving.