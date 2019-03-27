

CTV Kitchener





A Guelph man is facing a number of child pornography-related charges following an investigation.

On March 27, Guelph police executed a search warrant at a home in the south end of the city after a receiving a tip from someone in the U.S.

As a result, police seized a number of computers and digital devices and arrested one person.

The accused, 28, was charged with accessing, distributing and possession of child pornography.

He was released and is to appear in court on May 7.

The name of the accused was not released.